Former Obama administration Attorney General Eric Holder commented on the Black Lives Matter protests Sunday night, saying, “We have our MOMENT.”

Holder said on Twitter:

“We have our MOMENT. The entire nation has been galvanized. The patriotic protesters have done well and will continue to do so. This is not enough. We need to construct a MOVEMENT that puts in place the structural reforms necessary for the sweeping changes that are badly needed.”

Holder has posted several comments, including a formal a statement, on the death of George Floyd while being arrested by Minneapolis police officers and the ensuing protests. In one tweet Holder singled out the rioters for criticism.

Holder’s statement on May 29:

My statement on the death of George Floyd and where we must go as a nation: pic.twitter.com/yypqrkqfSf — Eric Holder (@EricHolder) May 29, 2020

Holder on the rioters, “Protest makes change possible. But these idiots on the street destroying things have no intention of protesting inequality. They are co-opting the righteous anger of those who truly suffer. That anger can – and must – be channeled into efforts to make positive change a reality.”

Protest makes change possible. But these idiots on the street destroying things have no intention of protesting inequality. They are co-opting the righteous anger of those who truly suffer. That anger can – and must – be channeled into efforts to make positive change a reality. — Eric Holder (@EricHolder) May 30, 2020

Holder on the Minneapolis police officers involved in the arrest of George Floyd, “Officers who stood by and watched George Floyd die either did not receive training that empowered them to intercede or lacked the humanity to get involved. This inaction has to be called out and people held liable. Good cops pay the price for this. Mr. Floyd paid with his life.”

Officers who stood by and watched George Floyd die either did not receive training that empowered them to intercede or lacked the humanity to get involved. This inaction has to be called out and people held liable. Good cops pay the price for this. Mr. Floyd paid with his life. — Eric Holder (@EricHolder) June 3, 2020

Holder served as attorney general from 2009 to 2015.

