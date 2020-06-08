https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/exclusive-violent-protester-threatened-burn-new-york-citys-diamond-district-new-york-attorney-connected-nigerian-diamonds/

On Saturday a self-described New York Cityprotest leader told FOX News today that he is planning on going down to the predominantly Jewish Diamond District tonight with gasoline.

The comments were captured by FOX News on Saturday.

The man, who has FTP (F**k the police) tattooed on his arm did not hesitate in revealing his plans.

A peaceful protester made a threat on live TV to go down to the predominantly Jewish Diamond District in New York City with gasoline.

pic.twitter.com/bQrf5C4qYn — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) June 6, 2020

TRENDING: Actor Tom Arnold Calls For Armed Insurrection Against Trump Supporters

But there is more to this far left protest leader.

The ‘protester’ who threatened to burn down the diamond district of New York City on live TV is an attorney with connections to Nigerian diamonds and other hooligans in New York City.



FOX News reported yesterday:

A man identifying himself as “Ace Burns” delivered an ominous threat to New Yorkers Saturday during a live interview on Fox News, warning that protesters could set fire to Manhattan’s storied Diamond District if New York leaders don’t meet their demands. “Today, I’m giving a demonstration from Barclay’s Center at 6 p.m. to City Hall, and that’s the first stop — and we’re hoping [Mayor] De Blasio and [Gov.] Cuomo come out and talk to us and give the youth some direction,” he told Fox News reporter Jacqui Heinrich. “But if they don’t, then [the] next stop is the Diamond District,” he said, referring to a block on Manhattan’s 47th Street known for jewelry shops. “And gasoline, thanks to Trump, is awfully cheap. So we’re giving them a chance right now to do the right thing.”

We were able to uncover a bit about “Ace Burns” and he’s not just your average protest leader. Israel Adam Burns, is an attorney in New York with an affinity for former President Barack Obama. Burns graduated from Rutgers and is an activist.

Burns received his law degree and then found unique friends, such as the United Nation’s Secretary General’s Special Advisor on Africa with connections to Egypt.

It’s odd that Burns would suggest burning down the New York City diamond district. Burns himself is connected to Nigerian diamonds. He likely uses the diamonds to finance operations in the US so he’s probably been to the diamond district a few times himself.

But based on his interview on FOX, Burns is very active in the New York City riots. This too is not surprising based on the people he hangs around with.

We said early on that the riots were being backed by domestic terrorists, Black Lives Matter, US Islamists and others linked to the Democrat Party. Every time we look into those at the riots our initial reporting is confirmed.

Hat tip Yaacov Apelbaum

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

