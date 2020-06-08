https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/face-plant-aoc-accuses-kayleigh-mcenany-racism-not-calling-congresswoman/

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) blasted White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany Monday, accusing McEnany of racism for allegedly not referring to her by her title of Congresswoman at the White House press briefing earlier Monday afternoon.

File screen image.

Ocasio-Cortez keyed off a tweet by Politico reporter Jake Sherman who copied her, “>@PressSec

from the podium: “Biden adviser Alexandria Ocasio Cortez.” cc @AOC”

Ocasio-Cortez posted two tweets accusing McEnany of racism.

TRENDING: Wow! Minneapolis City Council President Says Calling the Police on Burglars “Comes from a Place of Privilege” (VIDEO)

.@PressSec wouldn’t be the first person to mistake a women of color for having a lower position or title than she does, but Kayleigh – in case you haven’t picked up a newspaper in two years, I’m a Congresswoman.” “The @PressSec comment is steeped in a long, hurtful, & horrendous history of stripping women of color of titles and diminishing them to “the help.” Perhaps she isn’t aware that what she did is mired in racist history. If that is the case, I look forward to her apology tomorrow.

.@PressSec wouldn’t be the first person to mistake a women of color for having a lower position or title than she does, but Kayleigh – in case you haven’t picked up a newspaper in two years, I’m a Congresswoman. https://t.co/3FRHo7dpTL — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 8, 2020

The @PressSec comment is steeped in a long, hurtful, & horrendous history of stripping women of color of titles and diminishing them to “the help.” Perhaps she isn’t aware that what she did is mired in racist history. If that is the case, I look forward to her apology tomorrow. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 8, 2020

A review of McEnany’s remarks shows that in response to a question by Fox’s John Roberts, she did refer to Ocasio-Cortez in the same mention with Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) as ‘congresswomen’.

…”The President is appalled by the Defund the Police movement. The fact that you have sitting congresswomen wanting to defund the police, notably Rashida Tlaib, notably Biden adviser AOC –Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a former Clinton and Eric Holder spokesperson Brian Fallon wanting to defund our police across this country, it is extraordinary…”

Video:

Someone is owed an apology here, but’s not the Congresswoman.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

