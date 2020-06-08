http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/X-4DNeFZNjY/

At least five members of the University of Alabama football team have tested positive for the coronavirus on the verge of the resumption of training.

Southeastern Conference (SEC) schools have been given the okay to recommence training for their sports programs, but strict testing requirements have been put in place for players all across college sports.

The SEC gave its imprimatur for resuming on-campus workouts starting on June 8.

The Hill reports that the five players had recently attended an event on the school’s band field with around 50 students. It is feared that the players exposed the whole group to the virus.

Other schools have also reported finding players with positive tests for COVID-19, including Oklahoma State and Iowa State.

The tests may leave the 2020 college football season in doubt. Schools have struggled with the idea of resuming games but have consistently maintained that players that test positive will be quarantined and kept off the field. But if positive tests continue to show among players, it could hamper some teams from fielding.

Indeed, University of Michigan President Mark Schlissel insisted that there will be no football unless the school also has resumed online classes. This also leaves the school’s sports in doubt.

