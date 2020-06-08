https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/vice-president-search-keisha-lance-bottoms-val-demings-kamala-harris/2020/06/08/id/971089

Joe Biden’s search for a vice president has taken a sharp turn in the wake of the death of George Floyd, Politico reports.

As people across the country are protesting the death of Floyd, a black man, by a now former white police officer and challenging systemic racism, the VP search has become more focused on finding an African American woman, sources told Politico.

Two sources familiar with internal discussions on the VP search say that the ongoing protests and call for change has propelled two women, who were once considered longshots, into the mix of prospective options.

Florida Rep. Val Demings, a former Orlando police chief, already has confirmed to Politico that she was being vetted by Biden’s team.

She may be up against Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, according to sources.

But Bottoms is not confirming the reports. She directed questions to Biden’s vice president search.

“I can tell you that obviously like so many mayors and governors across this country, my complete focus has been on our streets the last few days,” Bottoms told Politico.

The Biden campaign has said its search for a running mate is still ongoing. Biden has publicly stated his vice president will be a woman and he hopes to name the person by the beginning of August.

Prior to Floyd’s death, Biden surrogates suggested that Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar was one of the frontrunners. But her involvement as a former prosecutor in the Minneapolis area has caused some leaders to tell Biden not to select her.

“The George Floyd killing has reshaped America’s thinking, the campaign, everything,” Rep. Shevrin Jones, D-Fla., told Politico. “This reshaped my thinking, too, as a reminder that there is a lack of regard for black lives in this country, and so there’s heightened awareness for that regard to have a black woman on his ticket. We’re not speaking from a place of tokenism. This is reality. And the voice of black women cannot be missing.”

Jones said he supports Demings for the ticket, adding she gives Biden the best change to take Florida.

Other African American women the campaign is considering for the ticket include California Sen. Kamala Harris, former Democrat state House leader from Georgia Stacey Abrams and former National Security Adviser Susan Rice.

