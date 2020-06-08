https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/former-acting-dni-richard-grenell-holds-first-interview-tucker-carlson-since-leaving-post-video/

Former Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell joined Tucker Carlson on Monday night in his first interview since leaving his post as DNI.

Grenell was credited with doing more in 3 months to than many DNIs accomplish in their tenure in the position.

Rich Grenell told Tucker the Washington DC environment is its own closed system and these people despise an outsider like President Donald Trump. This is obvious with the outrageous treatment this president received his first three years in office.

Ric Grenell also took a swipe at General Mattis who fought against the president as Defense Secretary and is still attacking President Trump today.

Via Tucker Carlson Tonight:

[embedded content]