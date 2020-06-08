https://www.theepochtimes.com/george-floyds-brother-philonise-floyd-to-testify-before-house-judiciary-committee_3380646.html

The brother of George Floyd, Philonise Floyd, is set to testify before the House Judiciary Committee this week, a spokesperson confirmed.

Philonise Floyd will talk about his brother’s death during a Wednesday hearing on police brutality and racial profiling, House Judiciary Committee spokesperson Shadawn Reddick-Smith told news outlets.

George Floyd died after a Minneapolis officer, Derek Chauvin, knelt on his neck for nine minutes. A video of Floyd’s death, shot by a bystander, triggered national outrage, peaceful protests, riots, arson, and fatal attacks on police officers.

Chauvin was charged with second-degree murder, and three other officers at the scene were charged with aiding and abetting.

His two brothers, Philonise and Terrence Floyd, have addressed crowds in Minneapolis and New York and said there needs to be an end to police brutality and change in policing black communities.

“The vice president, I loved his conversation. He talked to me for like 10, 15 minutes. And I was trying to talk his ear off because he was talking to me constantly. Great conversation. But Trump, it lasted probably two minutes,” Philonise Floyd told CNN. “It was very brief. The conversation was OK with him. I was just respecting him, you know listening to what he had to say.”

George Floyd in a file photograph. (Christopher Harris via AP)

“I asked Vice President Biden—I never had to beg a man before—but I asked him, could he please, please get justice for my brother,” he told MSNBC. “I need it. I do not want to see him on a shirt just like the other guys. Nobody deserved that. Black folk don’t deserve that. We’re all dying. Black lives matter.”

About a week after riots and looting, several cities have lifted curfews, including Chicago and New York City, where the governor urged protesters to get tested for the virus and to proceed with caution until they do so. Leaders around the country have expressed concern that demonstrations could lead to an increase in CCP (Chinese Communist Party) virus cases.

For the first time since protests began in New York more than a week ago, most officers Sunday were not wearing riot helmets as they watched over rallies. Police moved the barricades at the Trump hotel at Columbus Circle for protesters so they could pass through.

Some officers shook hands and posed for photos with motorcyclists at one rally.

In Compton, California, several thousand protesters, some on horseback, peacefully demonstrated through the city, just south of Los Angeles. The only law enforcement presence was about a dozen sheriff’s deputies, who watched without engaging.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

