The George Floyd family reportedly wrote the United Nations this week(?) to complain about policing in the United States.

The George Floyd family want the UN to help leftists disarm police officers in the United Stats.

This is just the latest insane development in the ongoing war on police today.

Via Breitbart:

The family of George Floyd, the black man killed while in police custody in Minneapolis on Memorial Day, has sent a letter to the globalist United Nations to ask for its help in disarming police officers in the United States of America. The family’s legal team facilitated the letter, which was sent on Wednesday, according to NBC News: The group sent a letter on June 3 to one of the international body’s working groups asking for support for the end of the provision of military equipment and military-type training for police, the teaching of deescalation techniques, independent prosecutions and autopsies for “extrajudicial” police killings, and more. “When a group of people of any nation have been systemically deprived of their universal human right to life by its government for decades, it must appeal to the international community for its support and to the United Nations for its intervention,” Floyd’s family attorney Ben Crump said in a press release. The U.N. issued a statement on May 28, three days after Floyd’s death, and included the names of other black people in the U.S. who died in police custody.

