A spokesman for former President George W. Bush is forcefully denying a recent New York Times article that alleges that the former commander-in-chief will not vote for President Donald Trump in the upcoming 2020 election.

“Former President George W. Bush won’t support the re-election of Mr. Trump, and Jeb Bush isn’t sure how he’ll vote, say people familiar with their thinking,” the Times reported on Saturday in a rundown of high-profile Republicans who had allegedly indicated their opposition for the sitting president.

But in an email to the Texas Tribune after the news broke, Freddy Ford, a spokesman for Bush, suggested that the assertion is totally false.

“This is completely made up,” Ford wrote. “He is retired from presidential politics and has not indicated how he will vote.”

The Times has not yet updated its article to include the statement from Ford. Instead, the paper buries this statement at the bottom of the post: “Freddy Ford, a spokesman for Mr. Bush, said the former president would stay out of the election and speak only on policy issues, as he did this week in stating that the country must ‘examine our tragic failures’ on race.”

Neither Bush or former first lady Laura Bush voted for either Trump or Hillary Clinton in 2016. Ford reported to Politico at the time that both Bushes voted for “None Of The Above for President.”

