Democrat lawmakers, white liberal protesters and police officers across the country have been ‘kneeling in solidarity’ with Black Lives Matter protesters.

The movement has turned into a cult.

But one Georgia State Trooper said no way.

Trooper O’Neal Saddler told the protesters he only kneels for God.

“I was supposed to be out of town this weekend with my wife,” Saddler told the protester.

“I took off today, this weekend, but I’m out here just to make sure y’all are safe. Don’t go there with respect, okay? I have much respect, but I only kneel for one person, and that’s God,” he added as he walked away.

WATCH:

This is Georgia State Trooper O’Neal Saddler. He was asked to kneel today, and this was his response. God Bless him! 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/DZOGg6qnFn — Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) June 7, 2020

