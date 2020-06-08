https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/501746-gop-senators-urge-trump-to-back-off-murkowski-threat

Top Senate Republicans are urging President TrumpDonald John TrumpProsecutors allege Avenatti may have violated terms of prison release Bolton plans to publish White House memoir in late June: report The sad spectacle of Trump’s enablers MORE to back off a threat to campaign against Sen. Lisa Murkowski Lisa Ann MurkowskiBush, Romney won’t support Trump reelection: NYT Trump fires back at Colin Powell for saying he’d vote for Biden Powell ‘cannot in any way support’ Trump, will vote for Biden MORE (R-Alaska) if she runs for reelection in 2022.

Trump tweeted late last week that he would be campaigning in Alaska in 2022 against Murkowski and would back anyone with a “pulse” after she told reporters that she was “struggling” with whether she could support him in 2020.

But top Senate Republicans indicated on Monday that they don’t support efforts to unseat Murkowski, who is one of the Senate GOP caucus’s most moderate members.

“I’d leave Lisa alone. She’s a member of our conference, and we want to keep it that way,” said Sen. John Thune John Randolph ThuneRepublicans fear Trump may cost them Senate OVERNIGHT DEFENSE: Murkowski, Mattis criticism ratchets up pressure on GOP over Trump| Esper orders hundreds of active-duty troops outside DC sent home day after reversal | Iran releases US Navy veteran Michael White Murkowski, Mattis criticism ratchets up pressure on GOP over Trump MORE (S.D.), the No. 2 Republican senator.

Asked about Trump’s tweet, Sen. John Cornyn John CornynRepublicans fear Trump may cost them Senate GOP chairmen stake out turf in Obama-era probes Cornyn presses DOJ to release results of investigation into Larry Nassar probe MORE (R-Texas), an adviser to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellSenate Democratic campaign arm launches online hub ahead of November Democrats seek to tap into fury over George Floyd Republicans fear Trump may cost them Senate MORE (R-Ky.), told reporters, “I don’t support that at all.”

Murkowski has found herself once again a target for Trump after she told reporters she was struggling with whether she could back Trump, even as she said she would continue to work with him and the administration.

“I am struggling with it. I have struggled with it for a long time,” said Murkowski, who did not vote for Trump in 2016.

Trump quickly fired back that in 2022 he will be “in the Great State of Alaska (which I love) campaigning against Senator Lisa Murkowski.”

“Get any candidate ready, good or bad, I don’t care, I’m endorsing. If you have a pulse, I’m with you!” he added.

Murkowski on Monday said she stood by her comments despite the president’s reaction.

“I think it’s important that we have a president that’s working to bring people together,” she said. “Tone and words matter.”

Asked if his tweet made it less likely she would support him, Murkowski recounted how she told a reporter during the debate over repealing ObamaCare that she “cannot live in fear of a tweet.”

“That’s where I am now,” she said.

It’s not the first time Trump has signaled frustration with the GOP senator. After she came out in opposition to then-Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh Brett Michael KavanaughThe 7 most anticipated Supreme Court decisions GOP’s Obama-era probes fuel Senate angst Why the Senate must vote against Justin Walker’s nomination to the D.C. Circuit Court MORE, Trump vowed that Murkowski would “never recover” with Alaska voters.

Murkowski was appointed to her Senate seat in 2002, before winning her first full term in 2004.

In 2010, she became the second Senate candidate to win a write-in campaign, which she launched after losing the battle for her party’s nomination.

On Monday, two members of GOP leadership — Sens. Roy Blunt Roy Dean BluntCalls for police reform sparks divisions in Congress Washington prepares for a summer without interns GOP faces internal conflicts on fifth coronavirus bill MORE (R-Mo.) and John Barrasso John Anthony BarrassoHouse Democrats roll out 0B green transportation infrastructure bill IRS proposes guidance for expanded carbon capture tax credit No better time to modernize America’s energy infrastructure MORE (R-Wyo.) — pointed to Murkowski’s write-in campaign, signaling that she would likely be hard to beat in Alaska.

“She won a … write-in in her race. The last time that had happened was 1954,” Barrasso said. “She knows her state.”

