The results of an investigation into the use of a D.C. National Guard helicopter that flew closely over a crowd during a protest Monday are expected to be finalized this week, according to Stars and Stripes.

A UH-72 Lakota helicopter flew low over protesters June 1 in what is considered by some as a show-of-force maneuver, Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy told reporters Sunday.

A 15-6 inquiry command investigation might be finished by midweek, he said.

“The utilization of helicopters was authorized by me to the National Guard to observe and report,” McCarthy said, saying he never ordered the helicopter to fly aggressively.

President Donald Trump commended the maneuver in a tweet last week.

Trump tweeted Thursday:

“The problem is not the very talented, low-flying helicopter pilots wanting to save our city, the problem is the arsonists, looters, criminals, and anarchists, wanting to destroy it (and our Country)!”

Last week, roughly 4,000 National Guard troops from at least 10 states are leaving Washington, D.C., after they were sent last week to assist in crowd control for a protest that devolved into vandalism and looting.

Army Maj. Gen. William Walker, the D.C. Guard’s commanding general, said the helicopters were not ordered to “disperse the crowd,” but rather directed to fly over the crowd to “observe and report.”

“As you know, that air space [over Washington] is restricted. So, who else could do it but us?” Walker said. “So, we have permission to fly all the way to ground level and land to pick up injured people. So that’s why that Medevac aircraft was used. So, the investigation will confirm if it was proper use, but I had authority and it’s on us to provide the answers.”

