Iran has quickened the pace of its uranium enrichment program, which could enable Tehran to shorten the time for it to build a nuclear weapon, according to the International Atomic Energy Agency, The Washington Free Beacon has reported.

The IAEA also said in a non-public report it handed out to partner nations over the weekend that the Iranian regime is not allowing access for international inspectors who are trying to provide oversight of several sites suspected of being part of Iran’s clandestine nuclear program. This indicates that the country is in breach of safeguards enacted by the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty.

The study is in addition to a regular quarterly report that demonstrated that Tehran remains in violation of many of the other restrictions imposed by its nuclear deal, Haaretz reported.

The IAEA is expected to discuss the findings later this month, according to the BBC.

A U.S. State Department official described Iran’s efforts as a “transparent attempt to generate negotiating leverage and extort the international community.” If Tehran fails to abide by international laws, it will “face the consequences of even deeper and broader sanctions,” the official added, according to the Free Beacon.

American officials continue to be “deeply concerned about Iran’s ongoing refusal to cooperate with the IAEA regarding possible undeclared nuclear material and activities in Iran,” the State Department official said, adding that pressure must be put on Tehran to comply with IAEA demands.