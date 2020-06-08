https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/facialrecognition-police-ibm/2020/06/08/id/971204

IBM sent a letter to members of Congress it will no longer offer facial recognition software and it rejects the use of the technology for racial profiling or mass surveillance.

The technology is controversial due to the possible human rights violations it poses and evidence that shows it’s less accurate in recognizing people of color.

“IBM no longer offers general purpose IBM facial recognition or analysis software,” CEO Arvind Krishna said in the letter. “IBM firmly opposes and will not condone uses of any technology, including facial recognition technology offered by other vendors, for mass surveillance, racial profiling, violations of basic human rights and freedoms, or any purpose which is not consistent with our values and Principles of Trust and Transparency.”

The letter also contained ideas for possible legislation to help with how the responsible use of technology can help police reform. Artificial intelligence, IBM said, could help in policing but should be tested to ensure it doesn’t have racial bias.

IBM also asked for more stringent federal laws on police misconduct.

“Congress should bring more police misconduct cases under federal court purview and should make modifications to the qualified immunity doctrine that prevents individuals from seeking damages when police violate their constitutional rights,” Krishna said.

Krishna added: “Congress should also establish a federal registry of police misconduct and adopt measures to encourage or compel states and localities to review and update use-of-force policies.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

