It’s a cult.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and other Democrat members of Congress knelt down for 8 minutes and 46 seconds to honor George Floyd on Monday.

The Democrats donned African Kente cloth scarves as they gathered in Emancipation Hall on Capitol Hill.

Nadler, the waddling curmudgeon, didn’t kneel for health reasons so he stood in silence.

“We are here to honor George Floyd,” Pelosi said before kneeling down.

“You see how long it was to have that knee on his neck,” Pelosi said afterward.

“To every one of us, it was excruciating. It seemed an unbearably long amount of time. It felt so painful to get even an inkling of how this man and so many black Americans have suffered for so long,” Schumer said.

WATCH:

