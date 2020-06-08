https://www.wnd.com/2020/06/jeff-sessions-shuts-ilhan-omar-asks-brother-way/

(THE BLAZE) — Former Attorney General Jeff Sessions (R) and Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) sparred on social media on Friday after the congresswoman called for disbanding the Minneapolis Police Department.

Sessions ended the battle hitting out at Omar over allegations that she previously married her own sibling, asking the Democrat: “How’s your brother, by the way?”

Rep. Omar declared on Twitter, “The Minneapolis Police Department has proven themselves beyond reform. It’s time to disband them and reimagine public safety in Minneapolis.”

