Former ESPN host Jemele Hill mocked Democrats for donning a traditional African kente scarf and kneeling to show support for the Black Lives Matter movement during the outrage over the death of George Floyd.

Jemele Hill implied that Democrats were ignoring the demands of the black community in favor of a performative political photo op.

The Black Congressional Caucus passed out African kente cloths to Democrats for a demonstration at the Capitol Visitor Center where they kneeled for photographs. The lawmakers introduced a bill with measures reforming police policies in a media briefing after the demonstration.

The response

Other liberal voices joined Hill in mocking the demonstration as not doing enough for the cause.

“As Congress members ice their knees and put away their kente cloth graduation stolls, I hope they consider supporting a monthly stimulus check,” snarked Briahna Joy Gray, the former press secretary for Bernie Sanders’ presidential campaign.

“It’s disrespectful that they think we can be appeased by Kente cloth and the usual pandering,” responded Erica LaShai, a musician in Los Angeles, in a now deleted tweet.

“Racial injustice doesn’t need an empty symbolic response. It needs a change in policy for all institutions. Instead you’re wearing Kente and kneeling. Stand up and go write a law,” replied entrepreneur Courtney Daniella.

“[L]ooking at those politicians in the kente cloth again & now I think I can finally relate to that look all my black teachers in elementary school had on their faces while watching all the other teachers decorate their rooms for black history month,” responded politics editor Hanif Abdurraqib.

Other voices on the right criticized Democrats for what they saw as pandering to the BLM movement.

