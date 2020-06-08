https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/john-bolton-memoir/2020/06/08/id/971029

Former national security adviser John Bolton’s memoir about his time working in President Donald Trump’s White House will be published on June 23.

The Washington Post reported that “The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir” will hit shelves later this month despite the fact that the White House has yet to give the OK on it. The Trump administration has delayed the book’s publication for months because of a security review.

According to the Post, Bolton said the book does not contain any classified information and plans to publish with or without the administration’s approval. Sources told the Post that Bolton has claimed the White House’s delay in approving the book is rooted in politics, not national security.

Earlier this year, portions of Bolton’s manuscript were leaked. In it, he alleged that the White House’s decision to withhold U.S. military aid to Ukraine last summer was tied to Trump requesting that Ukraine investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter.

Bolton, who served as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations from 2005 to 2006, worked in the Trump White House from 2018 to 2019.

