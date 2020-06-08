https://www.dailywire.com/news/journalist-who-was-gang-raped-unloads-on-minneapolis-city-council-president-over-privilege-remarks

Journalist Lara Logan blasted far-left Minneapolis City Council President Lisa Bender on Monday after Bender said that people who have their homes broken into by criminals come from a “place of privilege.”

“Do you understand that the word, dismantle, or police-free also makes some people nervous, for instance?” CNN’s Alisyn Camerota said earlier in the day during an interview with Bender. “What if in the middle of night, my home is broken into? Who do I call?”

“Yes, I mean, hear that loud and clear from a lot of my neighbors,” Bender responded. “And I know — and myself, too, and I know that that comes from a place of privilege. Because for those of us for whom the system is working, I think we need to step back and imagine what it would feel like to already live in that reality where calling the police may mean more harm is done.”

Logan responded on Twitter to a clip of the interaction that went viral, writing: “I remember when I was being gang-raped & beaten by a mob in Egypt, would have been great to have a police force to call then. Would that have been my white privilege talking? I’ve stood against racism all my life, don’t have a racist bone in my body. My heart breaks.”

“My heart breaks for every victim of racial injustice,” Logan continued. “And for every person, including police, killed by the mob of anarchists & their powerful political backers. How long before they come for me? No idea. But there is only one truth. That’s all we have.”

In a separate tweet a short time later, Logan wrote: “Also what I remember from that mob in Egypt – it only took a few trained, paid instigators to turn a celebratory crowd into a frenzy. This is what Antifa does best – they provoke to get the reaction that serves their political agenda. Not for racial justice – that’s a front.”

