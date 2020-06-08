http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/v3gjz0-Su2U/

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said Monday that Sen. Mitt Romney’s expression of solidarity with the black lives matter movement outside the White House was “empty words.”

McEnany noted that “Mitt Romney can say three words outside on Pennsylvania Avenue” but reminded reporters that it was Trump that won eight percent of the black vote when he ran for president but that Romney only won two percent of the black vote in 2016.

“Mitt Romney has a lot of words,” she said, recalling his infamous “47 percent” speech dismissing low-income Americans during the 2016 campaign.

“The president takes great offense to those words,” she added. “That’s not America.”

McEnany spoke about Romney and President Trump’s mockery of the senator on Twitter during the White House press briefing on Monday afternoon.

She noted that the president not only presided over an economy with record low unemployment numbers, provided record funding to HBCUs, and expanded private investments in low-income areas by creating tax-free Opportunity Zones.

“Those kind of actions on the part of the president stand in stark contrast with the very empty words of Senator Romney,” she said.

