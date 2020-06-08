https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/kayleigh-mcenany-rips-democrats-far-left-kooks-rashida-tlaib-aoc-hillary-lackey-brian-fallon-move-defund-police/

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany is simply the BEST!

On Monday at the White House press conference McEnany was asked about the Democrat Party’s latest movement to defund policing around the nation. This comes after a weekend where Democrat Mayors Bill de Blasio in New York City and Eric Garcetti cut funding to police and the Democratic City Council in Minneapolis moved to eliminate policing in their community entirely.

Kayleigh McEnany immediately pointed to Rep. Rashida Tlaib and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for their support for this lunatic idea and former Hillary official Brian Fallon who tweeted out “defund the police” last week.

I can’t believe I have to say this, but do NOT defund the police. pic.twitter.com/eWug4gPXp5 — Kayleigh McEnany (@PressSec) June 4, 2020

Kayleigh McEnany is absolutely correct to blast Democrats for this bizarre movement.

Most Americans will not sacrifice their safety to appease the deranged Democrat Party.

Press Sec. Kayleigh McEnany: “[Democrats] want to defund Immigration and Custom Enforcement and now they want to defund the police? This is extraordinary… [Trump] is appalled.” pic.twitter.com/ide1mgMx2r — The Hill (@thehill) June 8, 2020

