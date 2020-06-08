https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/not-get-questions-pelosi-dodges-reporter-asking-supports-defund-police-movement-video/

The Minneapolis City Council members are currently working to defund and dismantle the city’s police department.

The Democrats are all in with their new insane push to “defund the police.”

They own this movement.

Pelosi and House Democrats on Monday unveiled police reform legislation.

TRENDING: Wow! Minneapolis City Council President Says Calling the Police on Burglars “Comes from a Place of Privilege” (VIDEO)

But when a reporter asked Speaker Pelosi (D-CA) is she supports the “defund the police” push, she danced around and dodged the question.

Pelosi ended her tirade full of Democrat talking points by saying, “let’s not get into these questions that may come be the small minds of some, as far as safety is concerned.”

WATCH:

This clip of Pelosi trying to answer a question about whether or not she supports the “defund the police” push is some straight up hostage footage. She ends it by saying “let’s not get into these questions that may come be the small minds of some, as far as safety is concerned” pic.twitter.com/1ydE8RnxLY — Nate Madden (@NateOnTheHill) June 8, 2020

Minneapolis looked like a war zone after the George Floyd riots.

Imagine what it will look like once the police department is defunded.

WATCH:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



You Might Like









[embedded content]