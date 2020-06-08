https://www.wnd.com/2020/06/longtime-wnd-journalist-becomes-key-adviser-benjamin-netanyahu/

Aaron Klein, a veteran Israel-based journalist who served for more than a decade as WND’s senior staff writer and Jerusalem bureau chief, has become a strategic and communications adviser for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

During a time when Israeli politics has been almost as tumultuous as America’s – with three elections in a little over a year – Klein advised Netanyahu during the most recent election in March which finally broke the 18-month deadlock between Netanyahu’s Likud Party and the opposition Blue and White Party.

Likud prevailed, winning more seats in the Knesset than in the previous 14 years of Netanyahu’s time as Israel’s leader, leaving Likud now twice the size as any other party in Israel’s political coalition system. Netanyahu, who has served as prime minister longer than any other Israeli leader, is secure in office for the next 18 months.

“Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is one of the greatest Jewish leaders in our people’s long and storied history. He dedicates nearly every waking minute to fighting for the Jewish state,” said Klein, according to a Jewish News Syndicate report.

According to the report, after his election victory, “Netanyahu thanked Klein specifically for coming from the United States to help him win the election.”

“Klein left a full-time, successful career as a reporter to help as Israel finds itself facing unprecedented challenges during the coronavirus pandemic, amid the international debate on the issue of applying sovereignty and other pressing matters during the duration of the next 18 months,” said Likud spokesman Jonathan Urich, reports JNS.

Since late 2015, Klein has been the Jerusalem bureau chief for Breitbart.com.

Before that, he covered major developments in the Mideast – as well as in the U.S. – for WND since shortly after the turn of the millennium. In 2005, for example, Klein was embedded by WND as a reporter with Israeli residents of Gush Katif as the Israeli government carried out its controversial Gaza evacuation. Klein, literally on the front lines, reported daily on developments.

“I didn’t leave until the last Jewish resident was evacuated,” said Klein.

In addition to his many years at WND as well as his four-year stint at Breitbart, Klein is a bestselling author and has hosted the weekly radio show, “Aaron Klein Investigative Radio.”

The main areas Klein will be focusing on in his new position advising Netanyahu will be: helping restore Israeli’s economy in the wake of the coronavirus and resulting shutdown; aiding in the annexation of parts of Judea and Samaria (in the context of the Israeli government agreeing to negotiate with the Palestinians along the lines set forth in President Trump’s vision); bringing bring more jobs to Israel; and enhancing Israel’s security in a time when, for example, Iran is taking advantage of coronavirus chaos to enrich much more uranium.

“Israel is lucky to have Netanyahu as prime minister, especially during these critical days,” Klein told JNS. “It’s an honor and privilege to be working with him.”

