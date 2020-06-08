https://pjmedia.com/election/matt-margolis/2020/06/08/make-rallies-happen-again-trump-to-return-to-campaign-trail-this-month-despite-coronavirus-n508532

After the mass protests of the death of George Floyd proved that social distancing guidelines were apparently irrelevant now, the Trump campaign is ready to resume holding rallies and return to traditional campaigning.

Politico reports that Trump’s campaign advisers are still assessing where to hold these rallies and what safety measures will be implemented.

“Americans are ready to get back to action and so is President Trump. The great American comeback is real and the rallies will be tremendous,” Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale said in a statement. “You’ll again see the kind of crowds and enthusiasm that sleepy Joe Biden can only dream of.”

While some might question the move, in the wake of the George Floyd protests that were deemed an exception to social distancing guidelines, it will be very difficult to argue that America isn’t ready to get back to normal.

The World Health Organization recently determined that asymptomatic carriers of the coronavirus are not driving the spread of the virus, which is why there is no reason rallies with certain public health protocols can’t occur.

Last month, Donald Trump’s son Eric claimed that Democrats were “milking” the coronavirus to prevent Trump from holding campaign rallies. The recent wave of protests, and the condoning of the protests by Democrats despite the lockdowns and social distancing requirements, seem to have proved his theory correct.

The last Trump campaign rally was back in March. It is likely that a recent string of polls showing trouble for the campaign has made the president eager to reconnect with his base and boost enthusiasm. Trump has managed to attract enormous crowds, even in blue states.

