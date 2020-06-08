http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/SKRtyCBHQxE/

A man allegedly drove into a group of protesters in Seattle on Sunday and shot one of the protesters in the arm.

NBC News reports the wounded protester was 27-years old. The suspect was taken into custody and a gun was recovered.

Suspect in custody, gun recovered after man drove vehicle into crowd at 11th and Pine. Seattle Fire transported victim to hospital. Officers searched, but do not believe there are any additional victims. Will provide updates when available. — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) June 8, 2020

KIRO 7 reports that the incident occurred around 8:30 p.m. local time.

Police say shooter is in custody and gun has been recovered. People moved his car from crowd at 11/Pine. @KIRO7Seattle #seattleprotests pic.twitter.com/QuFRBWmtFy — Michael Spears (@MichaelKIRO7) June 8, 2020

The wounded protester is in “satisfactory condition” and police indicate there were no other victims.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

