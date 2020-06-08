https://www.theepochtimes.com/man-who-drove-into-protest-is-admitted-kkk-leader-prosecutor-says_3380957.html

A man who was arrested Sunday for allegedly driving his truck into a crowd of protesters in Virginia is a leader in the Ku Klux Klan (KKK), according to a prosecutor.

Harry Rogers, 36, was charged with felony vandalism, assault and battery, and attempted malicious wounding and is being held without bail.

Rogers was “driving recklessly down Lakeside Avenue on the median, drove up to the protestors, revved the engine, and drove into the protestors,” Henrico Commonwealth’s Attorney Shannon Taylor said in a statement obtained by The Epoch Times.

“While I am grateful that the victim’s injuries do not appear to be serious, an attack on peaceful protesters is heinous and despicable and we will prosecute to the fullest extent of the law,” she continued.

“The accused, by his own admission and by a cursory glance at social media, is an admitted leader of the Ku Klux Klan and a propagandist for Confederate ideology. We are investigating whether hate crimes charges are appropriate.”

The Henrico Police Department previously cited witnesses telling police officers that Rogers revved his engine before driving through protesters who were blocking the road around 5:45 p.m.

One person was evaluated by medical personnel but declined further treatment, Henrico Police Lt. A.M. Robertson said in a statement.

Taylor said she participated in a peaceful protest herself, adding that protesters shouldn’t have to fear violence, bringing up the 2017 clashes in Charlottesville, which involved white nationalists and anarchists.

James Alex Fields Jr. drove a vehicle into a crowd and killed Heather Heyer. He was later sentenced to life in prison.

“I promise Henricoans that this egregious criminal act will not go unpunished. Hate has no place here under my watch,” Taylor said in the Monday statement.

Anyone with information was asked to call the police at 804-501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

