https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/501710-mcenany-ocasio-cortez-tangle-over-biden-adviser-label

Kayleigh McEnany and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-CortezAlexandria Ocasio-CortezNRCC turns up heat on vulnerable Democrats over Omar’s call to abolish police Overnight Energy: US Park Police say ‘tear gas’ statements were ‘mistake’ | Trump to reopen area off New England coast for fishing | Vulnerable Republicans embrace green issues Engel primary challenger hits million in donations MORE sparred over social media Monday after the White House press secretary referred to the New York Democrat as a “Biden adviser.”

“The fact that you have sitting congresswomen wanting to defund the police … it is extraordinary,” McEnany said at a White House press briefing, mentioning Rep. Rashida Tlaib Rashida Harbi TlaibPelosi: George Floyd death is ‘a crime’ Overnight Defense: Pentagon memo warns pandemic could go until summer 2021 | Watchdog finds Taliban violence is high despite US deal | Progressive Dems demand defense cuts Progressives demand defense budget cuts amid coronavirus pandemic MORE (D-Mich.) and Ocasio-Cortez by name.

In doing so, McEnany referred to Ocasio-Cortez as a “Biden adviser.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Ocasio-Cortez, who supported Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersBiden wins Guam presidential primary Liberals: Which ‘science’ are we supposed to believe? Biden formally clinches Democratic presidential nomination MORE (I-Vt.) during the Democratic primary and was named co-chairwoman of a Biden task force on climate change last month, criticized McEnany on Twitter for using that descriptor instead of her congressional title.

“The @PressSec comment is steeped in a long, hurtful, & horrendous history of stripping women of color of titles and diminishing them to ‘the help,'” Ocasio-Cortez tweeted to her more than 8 million followers. “Perhaps she isn’t aware that what she did is mired in racist history. If that is the case, I look forward to her apology tomorrow.”

.@PressSec wouldn’t be the first person to mistake a women of color for having a lower position or title than she does, but Kayleigh – in case you haven’t picked up a newspaper in two years, I’m a Congresswoman. https://t.co/3FRHo7dpTL — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 8, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

McEnany responded, also on Twitter, with a transcript of Monday’s press briefing in which she mentioned “Democratic congresswomen” before rattling off a list that included Ocasio-Cortez.

“Read the transcript, Congresswoman,” McEnany tweeted.

The back-and-forth comes after Ocasio-Cortez and a handful of other Democratic lawmakers lent their support to the “defund the police” movement. President Trump Donald John TrumpProsecutors allege Avenatti may have violated terms of prison release Bolton plans to publish White House memoir in late June: report The sad spectacle of Trump’s enablers MORE and his allies have attempted to tie Ocasio-Cortez’s position on police funding to presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenThe sad spectacle of Trump’s enablers Democrats seek to tap into fury over George Floyd Police brutality: Let’s get serious — training can’t touch this MORE, whose campaign rejected the defunding efforts on Monday.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

