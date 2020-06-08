http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/cnB1F4vpbiA/

The head of Mexico’s federal hospitals tested positive for the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) as the nation tries to return to normal activities despite worsening health statistics.

On Sunday night, Zoe Robledo, the director for Mexico’s Federal Hospital System (IMSS), announced he tested positive and would be working remotely. Robledo is the latest of several top officials and politicians who have tested positive.

Quiero informar que hoy resulté positivo a #COVID19 Permaneceré trabajando a distancia, coordinando las labores a mi cargo y siguiendo puntualmente las indicaciones de l@s extraordinarios médicos de @Tu_IMSS. Se mantiene vigilancia epidemiológica del caso y de mis contactos. — Zoé Robledo (@zoerobledo) June 8, 2020

The announcement led to speculation that he met with President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador during daily briefings.

#ACTUALIZACIÓN La más reciente aparición pública de Zoé Robledo fue en la conferencia matutina del pasado viernes, donde acompañó al presidente López Obrador a Villahermosa, Tabasco, y ofreció un mensaje por los 11 años de la #GuarderíaABC Detalles: https://t.co/ZIMVYwQx9u pic.twitter.com/P4eVxXxVSx — Joaquín López-Dóriga (@lopezdoriga) June 8, 2020

Robledo’s announcement comes as health officials claim the pandemic under control locally despite new cases and increasing daily numbers of fatalities. The most recent figures show 117,103 cases and 13,699 fatalities with another 1,175 suspicious deaths still under review.

Al 07 de junio de 2020 hay 117,103 casos confirmados, 19,629 confirmados activos y 45,317 sospechosos por #COVID19. Se han registrado 173,975 negativos, 13,699 defunciones confirmadas, 1,175 defunciones sospechosas y fueron estudiadas 336,395 personas. 1/3 pic.twitter.com/wNlT0GF7bC — Hugo López-Gatell Ramírez (@HLGatell) June 8, 2020

The figures rank Mexico seventh globally for Coronavirus fatalities and 14 for cases. However, the official figures may not reveal the true scope since Mexico has only carried out a total of 336,395 tests.

Mexico’s federal government has been widely accused of under-counting cases and deaths. Lopez Gatell previously admitted his figures only include the results from government hospitals.

