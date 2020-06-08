https://www.dailywire.com/news/minneapolis-city-council-president-lisa-bender-i-am-willing-to-stand-for-a-police-free-future

Minneapolis City Council President Lisa Bender told CNN on Monday night that “the idea of having a police-free future is very aspirational. And I am willing to stand with community members who are asking us to think of that as the goal.”

WATCH:

Minneapolis City Council President Lisa Bender told CNN’s Chris Cuomo tonight that a “police free future” is “the goal.”pic.twitter.com/94WSE8Xowp — Cameron Cawthorne (@Cam_Cawthorne) June 9, 2020

The Daily Wire, headed by bestselling author and popular podcast host Ben Shapiro, is a leading provider of conservative news, cutting through the mainstream media’s rhetoric to provide readers the most important, relevant, and engaging stories of the day. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

