https://www.theepochtimes.com/minneapolis-council-president-says-calling-police-for-help-comes-from-a-place-of-privilege_3380673.html

Nine of the thirteen members sitting on the Minneapolis city council have pledged to entirely dismantle the city’s police department following the death of George Floyd, though the details are scant. One member suggested that wanting to call the police after a break-in “comes from a place of privilege.”

The council’s president, Lisa Bender, said their intent to defund and dismantle the police force was so they could usher in a new community-based model of public safety. The nine-member vote would have a veto-proof supermajority.

Bender later responded to and defended the council’s stance in an interview with CNN. At one point, CNN anchor Alisyn Camerota relayed some concerns, telling Bender some would ask “What if in the middle of the night my home is broken into. Who do I call?”

“Yes I hear that loud and clear from a lot of my neighbors. … That comes from a place of privilege because for those of us for whom the system is working, I think we need to step back and imagine what it would feel like to already live in that reality where calling the police may mean more harm is done,” Bender responded.

She also talked about changing the response to emergencies to include other professions instead of law enforcement. Bender said they have conducted an analysis of all the different reasons people call 911 and they have looked at ways “we can shift the response away from armed police officers into a more appropriate response for mental health calls,” she said.



Bender was also asked to comment on their use of the word “dismantle,” in that it goes further than just reforming the police department. She responded that she could indeed envision a “police-free” future.

“A lot of us were asked if we could imagine a future without police back in 2017 when we were running for office and I answered yes to that question,” she responded. “To me that future is a long way away and would take an enormous amount of investment.”

A protester holds a “Defund the Police” sign during a protest near the White House following the May 25 death of George Floyd in police custody, in Washington on June 6, 2020. (Charlotte Cuthbertson/The Epoch Times)

The move by the City Council comes after a number of other major partners in the city have decided to cut ties with the Minneapolis Police Department, reported The Appeal. Those partners included Minneapolis public schools, the University of Minnesota, and Minneapolis Parks and Recreation.

What started as peaceful protests over the May 25 death of George Floyd in police custody has been exploited, according to the Department of Justice. While most have peacefully demonstrated, Attorney General William Barr said recently the department had evidence the protests had been “hijacked” by Antifa and other similar groups.

Bender also said in the interview that the point of their stance was so they could “try something new.” In a Twitter post, she described the new model as being “transformative.”

City councilman Jeremiah Ellison meanwhile said that after dismantling the department, they are not “simply gonna glue it back together.”

“We are going to dramatically rethink how we approach public safety and emergency response,” Ellison said on June 4. “It’s really past due.”

The move also comes after violent rioting and looting has eased across the nation with demonstrations appearing largely peaceful because of the presence of federal law enforcement, according to acting Department of Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf.

Mayor Opposes

Meanwhile, the mayor of Minneapolis told protestors over the weekend that he was opposed to their demands to defund the city police.

All four Minneapolis police officers implicated in Floyd’s death have since been arrested, including Derek Chauvin, the white officer seen pinning Floyd’s neck to the ground, who is charged with murder.

Demonstrators in Minneapolis and elsewhere have since refocused their demands from just seeking justice for Floyd’s death to a quest for far-reaching police reforms.

Some activists have gone so far as to call for de-funding and dismantling the police department altogether. They argue for shifting city dollars instead into public health programs and other initiatives aimed at preventing violent crime.

On June 6, according to an account by Minneapolis-based WCCO-TV, a throng of demonstrators marched to Mayor Jacob Frey’s home and called on him to come out to address the crowd.

When the mayor was later spotted in the crowd, the TV station said, he was asked by one of the protest leaders whether he would commit to de-funding the police. Frey’s exact reply was drowned out, but the crowd erupted in a chorus of angry taunts and boos as he walked off and left the scene.

Reuters contributed to this report

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

