This is just the beginning.

The owner of a Minneapolis-based manufacturing plant decided to move his company after rioters burned his business down.

Kris Wyrobek, president and owner of 7-Sigma said he can’t trust public officials who allowed his plant to burn during the George Floyd riots.

“They don’t care about my business. They didn’t protect our people. We were all on our own,” Wyrobek told the Star Tribune. “The fire engine was just sitting there, but they wouldn’t do anything. That’s the frustrating thing to us.”

A Minneapolis manufacturing company has decided to leave the city, with the company's owner saying he can't trust public officials who allowed his plant to burn during the recent riots. The move will cost the city about 50 jobs. "They don't care about my business," said Kris Wyrobek, president and owner of 7-Sigma Inc., which has operated since 1987 at 2843 26th Av. in south Minneapolis. "They didn't protect our people. We were all on our own." Wyrobek said the plant, which usually operates until 11 p.m., shut down about four hours early on the second night of the riots because he wanted to keep his workers out of harm's way. He said a production supervisor and a maintenance worker who live in the neighborhood stuck around to keep watch over the business. He said they became alarmed when fire broke out at the $30 million Midtown Corner affordable housing apartment complex that was under construction next door.

Democrat Governor Tim Walz and Democrat Mayor Jacob Frey allowed rioters and looters to destroy businesses.

Now the Minneapolis City Council is disbanding the police department.

The Star Tribune obtained the Minneapolis’ survey of property damage which revealed 1,000 commercial properties were damaged, including 52 businesses that were totally destroyed by rioters — the total cost of the damage is estimated at $500 million.

Do they really expect taxpaying, law abiding citizens and business owners to stick around?

Minneapolis will be reduced to rubble after Muslim no-go zones and lawless looters take over a city with no police to be found anywhere.

