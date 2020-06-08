https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/mn-man-charged-looting-burning-3rd-precinct-building-wearing-stolen-body-armor-police-knife-handcuffs-arrested/

Suspect Brenden Michael Wolfe was wearing police gear stolen from the 3ed Precinct when it was looted and torched.

A federal court charged Branden Michael Wolfe with looting and torching the Third Precinct last week during the leftist riots and looting.

He was wearing his police gear when he was arrested.

What a winner.

KIMT reported:

A federal charge has been filed against a St. Paul man for the burning down of the Third Police Precinct in Minneapolis. United States Attorney Erica H. MacDonald says Branden Michael Wolfe, 23, is accused of aiding and abetting arson. He is scheduled to make his initial appears in U.S. District Court Tuesday. The Third Precinct was overrun during protests on May 28 and heavily damaged due to vandalism and arson, with investigators identifying multiple fires being started in the building. On June 3, St. Paul police officers were called to a home improvement store in St. Paul about an individual, later identified as Wolfe, wearing body armor and a law enforcement duty belt and carrying a baton was trying to get into the store. Store employees said WOLFE had been working as a security guard at the store but was fired earlier that day over social media posts about stealing items from the Third Precinct. Police arrested Wolfe and say they found him wearing multiple items stolen from the Third Precinct, including body armor, a police-issue duty belt with handcuffs, an earphone piece, baton, and knife. Officers say Wolfe’s name was handwritten in duct tape on the back of the body armor. Law enforcement says it recovered items belonging to the Minneapolis Police Department, including a riot helmet, 9mm pistol magazine, police radio, and police issue overdose kit, from Wolfe’s apartment.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

