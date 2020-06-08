https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/twitter-tricks-twitter-search-racist-shows-president-donald-trump-top-search-item/

Twitter is up to its old tricks again.

The social media giant started placing President Trump on top of its list of racists in its search results.

Several users reported this new stunt by Twitter.

FOX News reported:

Twitter’s search algorithm produces President Donald Trump’s page as a top result for “racist” or “racism.” The result was noted by several twitter users and reported by Cnet, which had several reporters verify that it was not a joke but indeed an authentic result on Twitter. Fox News checked and noted Trump’s Twitter account is listed as the top result under the “people” tab. Even when the search is conducted in incognito mode or while not signed into a Twitter account, Trump is still the top result.

Last week Twitter censored President Trump’s tweet warning he may send in the National Guard to Minneapolis.

Twitter escalated its feud with President Trump early Friday, censoring a tweet on the Minneapolis riots in which Trump warned he would send national guard troops to save the city from its incompetent radical Mayor Jacob Frey if the President had to. Frey has allowed his city to be looted and set aflame by protesters angry about the death in police custody Monday of George Floyd.

