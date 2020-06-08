https://www.theblaze.com/slightly-offensve/covid-protests-vs-george-floyd-protests

This week on “Slightly Offens*ve,” host Elijah Schaffer exposed the mainstream media’s “massive” disinformation campaign to cover-up the true destruction and intentions of so-called “peaceful” protests.

“There is a massive cover-up going on right now in this country, disinformation warfare just like we saw with COVID, but this is version 2.0,” Elijah said.

Elijah compared media coverage of anti-lockdown protests amid the COVID-19 pandemic to that of protests following the death of George Floyd in an eye-opening video montage, and revealed some of the statistics the liberal media are going out of their way to bury.

