http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/f1lOwomfoi4/

MSNBC “Morning Joe” contributor Donny Deutsch on Monday praised former Vice President Joe Biden as the “perfect guy” to replace President Donald Trump in the White House.

Deutsch compared the two 2020 presidential candidates, saying Trump is the “drunk driver,” while Biden is the “designated driver to get us home.”

“That one number — 80% of the country thinks we’re out of control. The concept of control is such an important thing that literally, four out of five Americans think we are out of control. The president is out of control. Also, I’m sure you’re going to get this a little bit later — a Politico Morning Consult poll, just about 70% think we are seriously on the wrong track,” Deutsch stated. “Those are stunning numbers whether you’re in March, April, May, June, July or August. Those are powerful, powerful numbers.

He continued, “Everybody has been so worried about Joe Biden — is he the right guy? I think he’s the perfect guy. He is comfort. We have a drunk driver. He’s the designated driver to get us home. Right now, if I was going to use one word to describe the entire populace of this country, it’s anxious. We are all anxious. We watched last Monday, and I think that was the pinnacle, that was the crescendo, we keep saying, ‘Wow, it cannot get any worse, Trump cannot dig a deeper grave.’ He did last Monday when he stepped up to the American people and said if you disagree with you, I will dominate you, I will have the military by my side, and oh, by the way, God is on my side also as he stood there with the upside-down Bible.”

“No matter what metric you look at, Trump is in desperate trouble,” Deutsch concluded.

Deutsch in May urged Biden to stay in his basement to campaign for the remainder of the race, reasoning that “the less of Joe, the better.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

