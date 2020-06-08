https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/must-see-media-hiding-look-mass-destruction-chicago-nyc-minneapolis-st-louis-just-one-week-leftist-peaceful-protest-shocking-video/

The mainstream media is not just biases, it is not just lying to the American public. The mainstream media is the ENEMY of the American people.

Last week was a historic wake up call for the United States.

The Democrat party took their anger out on American public.

The left rioted, looted, shot and killed, burned and destroyed.

The mainstream media DID NOT show you the aftermath of the leftist rage.

They hid this from the American people.

Here is a MUST SEE video from Chicago, New York City, St. Louis and Minneapolis of the aftermath of last week’s violence and destruction.



Via Andrew Marcus

[embedded content]