The top editor of the Philadelphia Inquirer, Stan Wischnowski, was forced to resign over the weekend over outrage stemming from an article that declared, “Buildings Matter, Too.”

In the shadow of George Floyd’s tragic death two weeks ago, violence and looting have plagued cities nationwide. Thousands of businesses have been looted, set on fire, and completely destroyed by agitators exploiting racial tensions.

Last Tuesday, the Inquirer published a column highlighting the heartbreaking impact of the violence. The

column was titled, “Buildings Matter, Too.”

The headline generated immediate backlash, forcing the newspaper’s leadership

to issue an apology.

“The Philadelphia Inquirer published a headline in Tuesday’s edition that was deeply offensive. We should not have printed it,” the editors said. “We’re sorry, and regret that we did. We also know that an apology on its own is not sufficient.”

“The headline accompanied a story on the future of Philadelphia’s buildings and civic infrastructure in the aftermath of this week’s protests,” the apology continued. “The headline offensively riffed on the Black Lives Matter movement, and suggested an equivalence between the loss of buildings and the lives of black Americans. That is unacceptable.”

Unfortunately, the apology was not enough, and by Saturday the Inquirer announced that Wischnowski — the paper’s executive editor and senior vice president — had resigned.

From the Inquirer:

In a statement Saturday afternoon, publisher Lisa Hughes said that Wischnowski “has decided to step down as senior vice president and executive editor.” She thanked him for his 20 years working at the paper and serving as executive editor.

Wischnowski worked at the Inquirer 20 years. He will formally leave the newspaper at the end of business on Friday. His successor was not immediately announced.

Wischnowski is not the only major newspaper editor who was forced out of a job over a controversial article in recent days.

James Bennet, the editor of the New York Times editorial page, was also forced to resign over the weekend following controversy stemming from the newspaper publishing an op-ed from Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.).

