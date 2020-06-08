https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/Colin-Powell/2020/06/08/id/971110

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich told Fox Business on Monday that he doesn’t understand how former Secretary of State Colin Powell, former President George W. Bush and Republican Utah Sen. Mitt Romney can oppose Trump’s reelection.

“I don’t understand how Mitt Romney and George Bush, despite irritation with Trump, I don’t quite understand how they can say that’s a better future for America, and I think that’s a very frightening future for America,” Gingrich said on “Mornings with Maria,” in an interview on Monday.

The New York Times reported on Sunday that Bush, Powell and Romney would not support Trump’s reelection. Gingrich said on Monday that their opposition will lead to a resurgence from Democratic Party leaders like House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and former Vice President Joe Biden.

“What I’m surprised by is, this is not about Trump, this is about Trump versus Biden, Pelosi and Sen. Schumer,” Gingrich said. “From a conservative perspective … we’re going to end up sabotaging our presidential candidate, guaranteeing we lose the Senate and guaranteeing Pelosi gets to stay as Speaker.”

He added, “I think people need to understand what’s coming.” If Trump loses, “you’re in for radical change in America in January, February, March of 2021.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

