One day after New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees reaffirmed his stance on Wednesday that Americans should not disrespect our flag, the NFL star, amid strong backlash, including from fellow athletes, issued an apology for his racially “insensitive” comments.

Brees didn’t stop there. The athlete has since issued additional apologies and clarifications, and even publicly responded to President Donald Trump after he called Brees out for backing down.

Now, Brittany Brees, wife of the QB, is issuing apologies, too, claiming it’s people like herself and her husband, and other Americans not on board with the hyper-political national anthem protest, who are “the problem.”

In an Instagram post on the “Brees Dream Foundation” page, Brittany posted a lengthy message captioning two quotes from Martin Luther King Jr., starting with: “WE ARE THE PROBLEM.”

“I write this with tears in my eyes and I hope you all hear our hearts,” Brittany said (formatting adjusted). “I have read these quotes and scripture 1000 times and every time I read it and the words sink into my heart. I think yes this is what it’s all about… Only until the last few days, until we experienced the death threats we experienced the hate… Did I realize that these words were speaking directly to us… how could anyone who knows us or has had interactions with us think that Drew or I have a racist bone in our body? But that’s the whole point. Somehow we as white America, we can feel good about not being racist, feel good about loving one another as God loves us.”

“We can feel good about educating our children about the horrors of slavery and history,” she continued. “We can read books to our children about Martin Luther King, Malcolm X., Hank Aaron, Barack Obama, Rosa Parks, Harriet Tubman… and feel like we are doing our part to raise our children to love , be unbiased and with no prejudice. To teach them about all of the African Americans that have fought for and risked their lives against racial injustice. Somehow as white Americans we feel like that checks the box of doing the right thing. Not until this week did Drew and I realize THAT THIS IS THE PROBLEM. To say ‘I don’t agree with disrespecting the flag’ … I now understand was also saying I don’t understand what the problem really is, I don’t understand what you’re fighting for, and I’m not willing to hear you because of our preconceived notions of what that flag means to us.”

“That’s the problem we are not listening, white America is not hearing. We’re not actively LOOKING for racial prejudice,” Brittany added. “We have heard stories from men and women we have known and loved for years about the racism that occurred in their lives … stories that were never shared or talked about because somehow they were considered normal. To all of our friends and anyone we hurt … we will do better. We want to do better, we want to HEAR you, and we will fight for you because thinking we are not part of the problem … is checking the box it means we are are not doing enough.”

“It’s our job to educate ourselves,” she closed the post. “We are sorry.”

