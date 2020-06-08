https://www.wnd.com/2020/06/nunes-criminal-referrals-obamagate-given-doj/

Another round of criminal referrals stemming from the Obama administration’s Russia-collusion investigation will be delivered to the Department of Justice as soon as this week, according to U.S. Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif.

The Washington Examiner reports Nunes said enough evidence has been assembled for at least another five and possibly as many as 10 requests for prosecution.

A list of eight criminal referrals was sent to the DOJ last year.

Nunes is the ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee, where Republicans are ready to make another move.

Nunes said he and his Republican colleagues want to “get it right,” but they plan to send the referrals within the next “week to 10 days or so.”

“We now are looking at the overall Gen. Flynn investigation and how that was conducted and the rest of the Mueller team,” he said. “And then, of course, as new information has come to light from the information that was declassified by acting Director of National Intelligence Ric Grenell, that information has also shown that there are other people who have lied or misled Congress or have, I think in some cases maybe, lied by omission, documents that were kept from Congress.”

Nunes previously said criminal referrals were coming against members of Robert Mueller’s special counsel team.

He told Gregg Jarrett on a special Fox News program, “Witch Hunt: The Flynn Vindication,” that he was waiting on “more documents that we really need to come out.”

Nunes said Mueller knew from the day he became special counsel in May 2017 that there was no coordination between the Trump campaign and the Kremlin.

Now, U.S. Attorney John Durham in conducting a criminal investigation of the origins of the Trump-Russia probe.

Former Rep. John Ratcliffe just last month replaced Grenell, who had declassified many documents related to the case involving former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn and pressured House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff to release dozens of witness transcripts from the panel’s own investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Those documents revealed that Democrats were stating under oath they had not evidence of Russia collusion while stating the opposite in TV interviews.

Last week, the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee gave Sen. Ron Johnson permission to subpoena Obama officials in the committee’s review of the Russia inquiry.

Nunes has said it appears government intelligence agencies were abused in an attempted “coup” against President Trump.

