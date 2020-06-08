http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/Rz6d7ZW4eq8/o-brother-where-art-thou.php

We’re all tired of Minnesota Fifth District Rep. Ilhan Omar, no one more so than I am, but it would be wrong to tune her out. She seeks to lead the revolution that we now need to face down. The Daily Wire has a good account of her bid to lead the revolution in her district in “Democrat Ilhan Omar: Defund Minneapolis Police, They’re ‘Cancer,’ ‘We Don’t Want Your Damn Reforms.’”

Jeff Sessions responded to Omar on Twitter (below). The Daily Wire covers that as well in “Jeff Sessions Rips Ilhan Omar After Sparring On Twitter: ‘How’s Your Brother, By The Way?’” Sessions deserves a rimshot for his parting comment.

How’s your brother, by the way? — Jeff Sessions (@jeffsessions) June 5, 2020

