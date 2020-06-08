https://www.dailywire.com/news/ohio-animal-hospital-offering-free-care-to-any-police-horses-injured-during-riots

An animal hospital in Ohio that specializes in animal eye care has said it would provide free services to police horses injured during the riots and protests in the state and nearby Lexington, Kentucky.

The Animal Eye Institute posted on Facebook last week that it was not trying “to get political,” but wanted to help any injured police horses.

“We aren’t in any way going to get political here, but if any police horses have eye injuries from protests from Columbus down to Lexington, we will treat them for free,” the hospital wrote. “Just call the office or send us an email. The big gentle giants don’t deserve to be hurt.”

WJW reported that protesters threw objects at mounted officers in Columbus over the weekend, though it is unclear if any animals were hurt. The Animal Eye Institute said it would treat for free animals from Columbus to Lexington, Kentucky.

Protests have erupted across the country in response to the police-involved death of Minneapolis resident George Floyd, who died after an officer held his knee to Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes. Protests in many cities have turned into violent riots as police officers have been attacked (as well as fellow protesters), buildings and cars have been burned, and businesses have been looted.

WJW reported that protests in Cincinnati and Columbus turned violent. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine (R) activated the National Guard on May 31 to help stop the violence, as many demonstrators “chose to throw objects at police, break and vandalize city property, set fires to buildings and vehicles, and broke into businesses.”

Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther instituted a curfew between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. but exempted:

Law enforcement, fire and medical personnel;

Members of the news media;

Individuals traveling directly to and from work;

Individuals seeking care, fleeing dangerous circumstances or experiencing homelessness.

“I understand the anger and frustration that has led to these protests – and I share them. Racism, discrimination and injustice have led us to this moment. I want to assure our residents we are making real change and are committed to confronting racism where we see it,” Ginther said in a press release. “But at this moment some people are intent on causing chaos and destruction, not on creating positive change in our community and threaten to drown out the voice of demanding justice and our collective safety.”

In Lexington, the protests didn’t appear to get violent. When one protester knocked over a trash can, another with a megaphone told them to pick it up.

The Cincinnati protests have also turned violent, with rioters throwing bottles and rocks at police, starting fires, and vandalizing businesses.

“Nationwide more than 1,400 people in 17 U.S. cities have been arrested since Thursday,” WJW reported.

The Daily Wire, headed by bestselling author and popular podcast host Ben Shapiro, is a leading provider of conservative news, cutting through the mainstream media’s rhetoric to provide readers the most important, relevant, and engaging stories of the day. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

