https://www.wnd.com/2020/06/orthodox-jews-brooklyn-march-honor-george-floyd/

(JERUSALEM POST) — Members of Brooklyn’s Orthodox Jewish community marched and expressed their anger Sunday over the killing of George Floyd, demonstrating in the neighborhood of Midwood with others and shouting “no justice, no peace,” in addition to holding Black Lives Matter signs, according to a New York Post report.

The demonstrators marched peacefully down Ocean Parkway, which included approximately 200 Orthodox Jewish residents of Brooklyn.

Prominent public figures were also in attendance at the march, such as former Democratic New York State Assemblyman Dov Hikind, who spoke at the march.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

