Last Monday far left protesters held rallies for George Floyd in downtown St. Louis.
The protests quickly got out of hand and turned into mass looting, arson and shootings.
Four St. Louis Police Officers were shot. A retired Police Captain was gunned down at a pawn shop. And looters hit several businesses including a Chevrolet Car Dealership.
St. Louis Police released video of the looters at Don Brown Chevrolet in south St. Louis.
The looters got away with 3 vehicles.
Below is surveillance video of the incident. pic.twitter.com/cVHmI5j2jg
— St. Louis, MO Police (@SLMPD) June 8, 2020
