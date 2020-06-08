https://www.wnd.com/2020/06/race-car-driver-shifts-career-becomes-porn-star/

(FOX NEWS) — Former V8 Supercars racer Renee Gracie has received a significant financial windfall since going public with her new career in pornography.

During an exclusive interview with The Daily Telegraph, Gracie revealed she walked away from the sport without earning a cent, and after working in an auto shop she decided to cash in on her good looks by joining adult subscription website onlyfans.com.

Now 25, Gracie is making bank as an adult entertainer, selling photographs and videos for $9 a month.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

