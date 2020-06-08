https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/jody-hice-republican-national-convention/2020/06/08/id/971180

President Donald Trump’s nomination speech is “100% wanted in Georgia,” and no place is more suited to have him give it, Rep. Jody Hice, R-Ga., told Newsmax TV on Monday.

The call comes following news the convention may have to be divided after North Carolina could not guarantee a full convention could happen there because of coronavirus spacing guidelines.

“Look, Georgia’s been on the front lines with the president, on reopening the economy, on dealing with the coronavirus situation,” Hice told Monday’s “Spicer & Co.” “Georgia loves the president and vice president . . . and there’s no better place in the nation. We’re doing all we can to open up southern hospitality at the same time that we’re opening up our businesses, and we hope that it’ll be enough to draw the convention.”

Trump insists on being allowed to have a packed arena that requires neither social distancing or masks for his acceptance speech. At this point, it appears most of the formal parts of the convention will remain in Charlotte, North Carolina, but his speech will be given in another city.

Hice said, under normal circumstances, it would be problematic to split up the convention, said Hice, but “as we all know, we’re not living in normal circumstances right now.”

“I think the American people have become accustomed to things being done differently, whether it’s through technological advances and having meetings through Zoom or some of these other methods,” Hice said. “This is an environment in which America is open to a new way of doing things, and I think that at the end of the day there will not be one problem whatsoever for the convention to be divided between a couple of different locations.”

Hice also commented on calls to defund police departments, and Hice said he cannot think there would be anything “dumber than doing away, banning police departments, and defunding them.”

“That is nothing but an ingredient for absolute anarchy,” he said. “I cannot believe that the Democratic Party is embracing such an insane idea is that to deal with brutality.”

