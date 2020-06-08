https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/rhode-islands-allies-donuts-refuses-discounts-police-military-members-perceived-racism/

Rhode Island’s Allie’s Donuts announced over the weekend that they were refusing the traditional discount to police officers AND military members due to perceived racism.

So now the left is discriminating against the US military too.
What’s next? Will they openly push to defund the military?

Allie’s posted their message on Instagram.

For decades the military has led the way in offering opportunities to black members.
But that’s not enough for the modern day left.

WKRN has more.

Via Varney and Co.:

