Rhode Island’s Allie’s Donuts announced over the weekend that they were refusing the traditional discount to police officers AND military members due to perceived racism.
Allie’s Donuts announcing on their Instagram page that they will no longer offer police or military discounts to their customers with this message: pic.twitter.com/HFeTMGpZzS
— Corey Welch (@CoreyWelch) June 6, 2020
So now the left is discriminating against the US military too.
What’s next? Will they openly push to defund the military?
Allie’s posted their message on Instagram.
View this post on Instagram
Dear Rhode Island. We have some explaining to do… we hope that you are willing to stand and speak up with us during these very important and troubling times in America. We thank you all for your love, for your concern, and for your sacrifices. If you have the time, please read more about our stance in our story. #Together #itTakesAVillage #Love #Respect #Equality
A post shared by Allie’s Donuts (@alliesdonuts) on Jun 7, 2020 at 3:58am PDT
For decades the military has led the way in offering opportunities to black members.
But that’s not enough for the modern day left.
WKRN has more.
