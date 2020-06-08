http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/ybej2fhZC3E/say-it-aint-so-elmer.php

I think “woke” capitalism may be a bigger threat than liberal rioters, looters and arsonists. Politics is, as we all know, downstream from culture, and our culture’s leftward drift has passed Danton and is heading for Robespierre.

What prompts this pessimism is a report that a new series of Bugs Bunny cartoons is in production by Warner Brothers and HBO Max. The cartoons have been updated, however, for our “woke” era. Elmer Fudd may still hunt wascally wabbits, but he will no longer carry a shotgun.

Elmer Fudd without his shotgun is like Artemis without her bow. What’s the point?

The change in the latest incarnation of the iconic animated series is a response to the gun violence in the US, the Telegraph reported.

***

“We’re not doing guns,” Peter Browngardt, executive producer of the new series, told the New York Times.

“Not doing guns” would eliminate many of the cartoons I watched as a kid. But, a logical reader might ask, how is Elmer Fudd going to hunt rabbits without a shotgun? Rest assured, he won’t be disarmed–in the new series, he hunts Bugs with a scythe. Seriously.

But wait! How is this an improvement? Can you imagine the carnage if Elmer ever caught up to a rabbit with a scythe? A decapitated rabbit is not a pretty sight. Of course, that won’t happen. But Elmer never hit Bugs with his shotgun, either. So, in short, there is no point to this change other than Warner Brothers and HBO Max being able to say they have banned guns from their cartoons.

Now the hyper-violence of Elmer Fudd and Bugs Bunny will recede into the mists of history.

Fortunately, you still will be able to watch Game of Thrones. Warner Brothers and HBO wouldn’t want to be extremists.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

