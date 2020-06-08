https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/senate-rinos-hope-chairman-johnson-doesnt-use-subpoena-power-investigate-obama-deep-state-spying-trump-video/

Senate RINOs Mitt Romney and Rob Portman are speaking out against the Homeland Security Committee Leader using his subpoena power to call in the crooks and spies from the Obama administration to come in and testify.

Romney and Portman are protecting the deep state crooks who spied on President Trump, his family, his campaign, his Transition Team and his administration!

Tom Fitton from Judicial Watch went on with Lou Dobbs to discuss these RINOs on Monday night.

Via Lou Dobbs Tonight:

TRENDING: Wow! Minneapolis City Council President Says Calling the Police on Burglars “Comes from a Place of Privilege” (VIDEO)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



You Might Like









[embedded content]