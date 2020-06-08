https://www.wnd.com/2020/06/sp-500-erases-loss-year-stocks-rally-reopening-optimism/

(CNBC) — The S&P 500 wiped out all its 2020 losses on Monday as traders grew more optimistic about the prospects of an economic recovery while states continue to reopen.

Stocks finished the day on session highs with the S&P 500 jumped 1.2%, turning positive for the year after bouncing about 50% off its March low.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average traded 461 points higher, or 1.7%. The Nasdaq Composite was up 1.1% and hit a fresh record high.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

